Paraguay Customs reach 'Zero Paper' deal to import vehicles and agricultural machinery

24th Saturday, July 2021 - 08:38 UTC Full article

The new electronic tool will substantially cut down the red tape around the nationalization of vehicles and agricultural machinery

Paraguay's National Customs Directorate (DNA) and the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) have reached an agreement whereby a Digital Nationalization Certificate was created to speed up the import of vehicles and agricultural machinery, it was announced Friday

The agreement was signed by the DNA head Julio Fernández, and Chief Justice César Diesel. The mechanism is already operational, the DNA reported. The new legal instrument is expected to enforce a “zero paper” policy among government agencies.

The new electronic tool will substantially cut down the red tape around the nationalization of vehicles and agricultural machinery, as digitization will allow for speedier procedures, in addition to its environmental advantages.

It will also reshape DNA human resources, as staff who worked in the processing of paper documents will be reassigned to other duties, it was explained.

”This really aims to comply with the policy of 'Zero Paper' in public offices, we will have millionaire savings in paper as well as contribute to the better use of human resources. What used to be finished in several days will now be automatic,” said the director of the DNA.

Fernández also underlined that this new electronic tool to be applied will give greater “transparency and dynamism” to the importation of vehicles, which currently amounts to approximately 120,000 units per year.

“This is a fundamental step that shows that when two institutions, in this case the Supreme Court of Justice and the Executive Branch, interact with their technological and legal areas, significant savings can be generated and steps can be taken towards modernization and transparency,” he added.

The agreement provides for the cooperation between the parties, in order to promote the exchange of knowledge, information, data, training, research, provision of technical and professional services and features a special clause, whereby the Digital Nationalization Certificate is established.