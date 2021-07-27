COVID 19: In first half of the year more Uruguayans died than live births

The preliminary data from the Health ministry shows that 22,4% of the total number of deceased was caused by the coronavirus of Chinese origin

During the first half of the year, the number of deceased in Uruguay was 38% higher than the historic average, with Covid-19 becoming the main cause of death.

In effect between January first and 30 June 21,844 people died in Uruguay, 6,026 higher than the average mortality of the last five years.

The preliminary data from the Health ministry shows that 22,4% of the total number of deceased was caused by the coronavirus of Chinese origin. This is also the first time since records have been published that the deceased were more than the Uruguayans born alive.

Likewise the preliminary data shows that this was an exceptional year when it comes to deaths, with April and May the worse months, up 76% and 74% respectively. Another outstanding piece of information is that there were more deceased in fifteen of the twenty death causes computed by Uruguayan health authorities, following on the WHO classification.

In the first six months of the year, Covid-19 was the main cause of death in Uruguay, followed by heart related diseases, 4,208; oncologic patients, 4,170; non classified symptoms, 2,009 and the respiratory system complications, 1,495.