Presidents of Argentina, Colombia hold side talk while attending presidential inauguration in Lima

29th Thursday, July 2021 - 07:32 UTC Full article

Colombia President Iván Duque Márquez Wednesday praised the current state of bilateral relations with Argentina in a meeting he held with his counterpart from that country, Alberto Fernández, as both leaders were in the Peruvian capital for the inauguration of Pedro Castillo.

Meanwhile Fernández invited Duque over to visit Argentina at the earliest time possible, as both leaders held a side talk at the residence of Colombia's ambassador to Lima.

Both heads of state agreed on strengthening bilateral relations during their encounter at the residence of Colombia's ambassador to Peru.

Fernández vowed to work together on “health and pandemic issues” and invited Duque to visit Argentina soon, while the latter underlined that both countries were going through “the best moment of bilateral trade agenda between Argentina and our country.”

In addition, both presidents agreed on the need for a “stronger” CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, while Fernández thanked Duque for Colombia's support to Argentina in the context of the Community of Latin American States and Caribeños (Celac). The Argentine President also highlighted the need of a joint effort “to develop cultural industries in co-production.”

Fernández was flanked by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá; the Secretary for Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz and Buenos Aires' ambassador in Peru, Enrique Vaca Narvaja, among other officials.

Duque's team included Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Minister María Ximena Lombana Villalba; Foreign Vice Minister Francisco Echeverri; Bogota's ambassador to Peru, María Claudia Mosquera Jaramillo, and the executive president of the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, Sergio Díaz-Granados.