First case of Delta variant spotted in Argentine province of Córdoba, carrier disregarded isolation, infected 13 others

30th Friday, July 2021 - 07:59 UTC Full article

The infected travelker had arrived from Lima, Peru, on July 19 with a negative PCR test

One case of the coronavirus Delta variant has been detected in the Argentine province of Córdoba in a traveler who had arrived from Lima, Peru, through Buenos Aires' Aeroparque Jorge Newbery airport on July 19.

The passenger, who had submitted a negative test while boarding the flight, had close contact with non-cohabitating relatives during the mandated isolation period isolation, thus spreading contagion.

Córdoba's Health Ministry reported Thursday that the first case of coronavirus corresponding to the Delta variant had been detected in a traveler from abroad and another 13 people had been infected through close contact.

The province's Epidemiology Director Laura López explained that “five” school bubbles “had to be isolated for prevention by the children of the man who entered the Delta variant in the city of Córdoba.” López also pointed out that the man, upon returning from Lima, “went to the home of a relative when he had to be isolated” and added that for the moment “it is an intra-family outbreak.”

Regarding the school bubbles, López highlighted it was a joint decision with the Ministry of Education and that it was made “only for prevention,” with no known infections in the school environment.

After conducting a follow-up to certify that he maintained mandatory isolation for returning from abroad, last Monday the traveler underwent a new test which this time around came out positive and it was certified to be a case of Delta variant through rt-PCR testing at the Central Laboratory of the Province of Córdoba, late on July 27.

Of the 13 positive cases within the traveler's family circle, 12 have been also identified as Delta and one was still under study, it was reported Thursday.

Hence, criminal charges were filed against the traveler for failing to abide by the mandatory isolation. In the province of Córdoba, 2,194 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded as well as 24 deaths.