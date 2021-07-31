Gasoline goes up yet again in Uruguay

Paganini explained that the new price was made up combining the PPI and the ANCAP surcharge

The Government of Uruguay Friday announced an increase in the price of fuel as of July 31. It is the third rise in less than two months.

A liter of super gasoline will cost UY $ 70.81 pesos (US $ 1.62 dollars), which represents a 7.6% hike, while diesel fue will sell for UY $ 50.7 (US $ 1.16 dollars), a 11% adjustment.

The measure came amid a “sustained rise” in the price of oil, according to Minister of Industry, Energy and Mining, Omar Paganini, who also pointed out that President Luis Lacalle Pou had chosen to apply the Import Parity Price (PPI) and the cost overrun of the state company Ancap, valued at UY $ 2,97 (US $ 0.07).

Paganini also explained that the increases have been applied in phases due to the social and economic consequences caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

However, there will be no increase to the price of supergas, which is essential in many homes for cooking and heating.

On June 7, fuel increased by 12%, followed by a slight increase on July 1.

Uruguayan opposition parties as well as union organizations have voiced their objections to both increases. “In the country everything goes up, except wages,” criticized the former deputy and leader of the Frente Amplio, Ivonne Passada, while leftist lawmaker Gerardo Núñez described the measure as one of “punishment for the pocket of the Uruguayan people.”

Alongside Paganini making the announcements was Economy Minister Azucena Arbeleche, who underscored the “transparent system” that the Government now uses to adjust its rates and denounced that between 2014 and 2019 ANCAP a cost overrun which was assumed by “all Uruguayans.”