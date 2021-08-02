Community contagion of coronavirus Delta variant confirmed in Paraguay

Paraguay's Health Ministry has confirmed six cases of the coronavirus Delta variant in patients with no recent travel history, it was reported.

”The General Directorate of Health Surveillance communicates that there is community transmission of the variant of concern (VOC) Delta in the capital of the country, Asunción and the Central department,“ said the Ministry through a statement.

On Friday, July 23, the results of genomic sequencing in SARS-CoV-2 swab samples were received, where 6 findings of the Delta variant were reported.

After carrying out the epidemiological investigation with the Regional Epidemiological Units of Asunción and Central, it was concluded that ”of the six cases with finding of the Delta variant (VOC), three come from Asunción and three from the Central department,“ while ”two out of six cases refer to contact with travelers.“

”No case investigated has a travel history. In the six clusters, other confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 from intrafamilial contacts have been identified, in addition to other contacts that occurred before or after the Delta variant sequencing result within each conglomerate,“ the statement went on.

By confirming the absence of a history of travel abroad in all cases, the health authorities considered the infections to be “autochthonous.”

After the studies, the Government stressed ”the importance of maintaining sanitary measures in relation to the use of face masks, mainly in closed environments, frequent hand washing, avoiding crowds and maintaining a distance of no less than 2 meters.“

Meanwhile, Health Minister Julio Borba announced a meeting had been held with authorities of the Russian Investment Fund, who have expressed their “full commitment” to the prompt sending of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

”They promised that, in the course of the next few weeks, within the first fortnight of August, they will be sending us what would correspond to component 2, what we would need for the month of August, which is approximately 40,000 (doses),” he said. .

Borba also pointed out that the drugs will be destined to those who received their first injection between May 18 and 31 approximately.

The minister also explained some 300,000 Paraguayans had received the first dose of Sputnik.

On the other hand, the Health Ministry announced the termination of the contract with the company in charge of providing Sinopharm vaccines and the refund of a payment already made by Paraguay.

The Ministry explained through another statement that the company G42, a subsidiary of Sinopharm in the United Arab Emirates, had made use of the right of unilateral contract termination, without explanation, according to the negotiation clauses established in the Hayat Vax vaccine purchase process.

The contract was for one million doses of Hayat Vax - Sinopharm vaccines, worth US $ 30 million. Paraguay has only received 250,000 doses as per this contract, worth US $ 7.5 million. Paraguay had made that payment as well as the first of the remaining frour US $ 5,625,000 installments, which has been refunded.

The Ministry of Health has nonetheless explained that the second dose of this drug is guaranteed for people who have received the first injection of this specific vaccine, while the Government continues to seek other sources of vaccines.