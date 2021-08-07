Argentina goes easier on COVID-19 restrictions, increases quota of travelers from abroad

7th Saturday, August 2021 - 08:55 UTC Full article

“In August we will apply more than 7 million second doses,” Fernández said

The Government of Argentina has devised a program of “sustained and progressive openings” to ease down current restrictions imposed as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Friday.

President Alberto Fernández has signed a new emergency decree whereby measures which were in force until Friday have been reshaped, as per the new plan for the responsible and careful recovery of activities.

Starting Saturday, new caps are effective regarding the number of people who can attend private meetings or get into the country from abroad, among other changes.

“The more we vaccinate and take care of ourselves, the more we can sustain these achievements and the more we can advance in sustained and progressive openings,” President Fernández said upon launching the new batch of measures.

The goal for this month “is to increase the percentage of second doses, prioritizing people over 50 years of age, especially those who have” taken the first dose earlier in time, Fernández explained.

“In August we will apply more than 7 million second doses. In addition, we will continue to apply the first doses to teenagers between 12 and 17 years of age who have been prioritized,” he added.

Fernández insisted that this month “millions of vaccines will arrive in the country” and highlighted the newly-developed scheme to supplement the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V with another injection of the other brands available in the country, such as AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

The head of state underscored that starting this Saturday, August 7, “we will gradually expand the number of people who can meet” and that this situation “allows us to move forward with school attendance.”

He also said that the next step will be the return of crowds to sports events and outdoor concerts. Senior citizens who have been fully vaccinated will also be allowed to undertake group trips.

The President announced that the country was entering a new stage “thanks to vaccination and other public policies that protected the income of families and the viability of companies. We are among the 20 countries that vaccinated the most. And the vaccine is the exit door of the pandemic. Every month there is less time for all of us to cross it. We are going to live the life we want responsibly again.”

Fernández pointed out that “for 10 consecutive weeks the number of [COVID-19] cases has decreased. For eight consecutive weeks, deaths and intensive care hospitalizations have fallen. Three weeks ago there was no urban area in epidemiological and health alarm“ and the entry of the Delta variant into Argentina has been contained.

“We have applied more than 33 million doses. We have distributed almost 39 million doses. All of these are collective achievements. All Argentines have achieved them with responsibility and solidarity, obtaining vaccines in different countries, trusting in vaccines, approaching vaccinations in every corner of our country with hope,” Fernández also mentioned, while he also underlined that 80 % of people over 18 years of age had already received at least one shot of vaccine, while 50 % of the population over the age of 60 had been inoculated with the full treatment.

Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero announced that as of this Saturday 1700 people will be allowed daily through the international borders and on to ”safe corridors” agreed upon with provincial governments to enforce isolation.

Cafiero also admitted the cap could be upped if the decline in coronavirus cases continues.

Individual care measures such as the minimum distance of 2 meters between people, the use of face masks, adequate and constant ventilation of the rooms, and frequent hand hygiene shall continue to be in force.

Recreational and sporting activities will be allowed up to a maximum 70% capacity, including day care and social centers for senior citizens, provided they are fully vaccinated and 14 days have passed since the last injection.

Social gatherings at private homes shall be limited to 10 people if indoors and 20 people outdoors, while meetings at public spaces may reach 100 people. But large-scale events are still off limits for the time being, while a curfew between 8pm and 6am remains in force.

A weekly quota of 11,900 passengers has been set for Argentine nationals and residents returning from abroad until September 6 and up to 16,100 people after that. National authorities may allocate priorities for health and government reasons. The entry of foreigners is still prohibited.

Direct flight restrictions have been stricken, which would allow for arrivals from Brazil, Chile and the United Kingdom, but land crossing shall remain closed.

A pilot program is under evaluation to let in as of September 6 both Chileans and Uruguayans who are fully immunized and who would still be required to observe a mandatory quarantine.