Argentine half year fisheries exports total 236,000 tons; Illex price down 25%

7th Saturday, August 2021 - 08:27 UTC Full article

Argentine fisheries exports in the first half of the year totaled 236,000 tons valued at US$ 855 million according to the latest report from the CaPeCa, the Argentine Chamber of fishing vessels with freezing capacity. Spain and China figure as the main clients but there is a considerable price difference in some catch produce compared to a year ago.

In effect Illex squid conditions were not near those of 2020. Prices dropped in all markets an estimated 25% to 30%, and there was also a strong retraction of Chinese demand: in the first half of 2019 Beijing absorbed 50,000 tons, in 2020, 57,000 tons, and this half year, 22,000 tons and 24% less in value. The main demand came from South Korea with 30.000 tons, but prices according to the report were quite poor US$ 1.930 a ton compared to US$ 2.670 in Spain.

Overall squid exports totaled 102,505 tons, at an average US$ 2,046 a ton, with an 8,6% drop in volume and 30,8% in value.

Hake hubbsi sales in filets increased in volume but not in price which dropped on average 3%. A total of 28,000 tons were exported, 8,2% more than in 2020 and US$ 77 million, 5% less than in that period. The main market is Brazil with 13,000 tons, 22% higher than in 2020, but with an average price of US$ 2,475 the ton considerably below the US$ 3,180 of two years ago.

Spain took 4,000 tons , which was 29% below the previous year, followed by the US that purchased 2,532 tons (up 13%) at US$ 2,925 the ton. Frozen hake in other forms but filet, has Russia as the main customer at US$ 1,507 the ton. Overall 14,458 tons were exported, 1,2% less than in 2020, while revenue reached US$ 26 million, a 1,4% increase based on a 2,7% higher average export price.

Another catch that experienced a drop in prices was toothfish, in its main market, United States. Of the 1,378 tons exported, 829 went to the US but at an average price of US$ 13,390 a ton, 34% below last year's prices. China on the other hand increased its demand from 40 to 280 tons, and with a price 2,6% higher than what they paid in 2020. Full exports reached a 22% volume increase but a 16% drop in revenue.

Shrimp has been the leading star so far this season for Argentine fisheries. Sales of 29,000 tons represent a 78,3% increase over 2020 and with an average price of US$ 6,540 the ton, income was up 36%. So far the shrimp catch has netted a 142,5% increase equivalent to US$ 190 million.

Spain was the leading market with a 135% demand increase. China which normally figures in second place, this season has not appeared. However Italy joined the pack with a 3,700 tons demand, followed by Japan, with 3,187 tons and Russia that has steadily risen took 2,300 tons.