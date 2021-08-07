Biden picks new US ambassador to Argentina following envoy's lunch with President Fernández in BA

Sullivan and Fernández after their lunch t the Olivos residence

New US ambassador in Argentina Marc Stanley with Pte. Joe Biden

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Friday had lunch at the Olivos residence with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to deepen the common agenda between the two countries. After the meeting, President Joseph Biden chose the next US Ambassador to Buenos Aires.

Fernández gave Sullivan a personal letter Biden, to thank him for the donation of a sizeable amount of COVID-19 Moderna vaccines. Sullivan is said to be a key figure for the Democratic administration in Washington to tell friends from foes.

- “President Biden knew that I was coming to Argentina and sends his regards,” Sullivan told the Argentine head of state.

- “Thanks a lot. I was one of those who most wanted Biden to win. You do not know the damage that [former US President Donald] Trump did in Latin America,” Fernández replied.

Fernández and Sullivan were joined by Presidential Advisor Cecilia Nicolini, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, Strategic Affairs Secretary Gustavo Beliz, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, and Argentine Ambassador to Washington, Jorge Arguello.

The US delegation featured Chargée d'Affaires Mary Kay Carlson, Biden's Special Advisor for Latin America Juan González and Acting Undersecretary for Hemispheric Affairs Ricardo Zuniga.

Biden is said to be supporting Argentina's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and has a common viewpoint with Fernández regarding climate change.

The US head of state is also reported to favor soft loans for Argentina through the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and facilitate the massive purchase of vaccines against COVID-19. In turn, the Democratic president seeks to block China's participation in tenders related to 5G technology and prevent Beijing from conditioning democratic countries in Latin America through generous disbursements in the form of investments.

After Friday's meeting, observers viewed it likely that Fernández and Biden meet one-on-one before the end of 2021 during an official tour on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly or at the G20 Summit in Rome.

Later Friday, Biden chose Marc R. Stanley to become the next US Ambassador to Argentina. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my country,” said the prominent Dallas, Tx., lawyer, who is also a political activist, a Jewish community leader, and a well-known philanthropist.

Stanley has 38 years of experience as a leading trial attorney and 44 years of experience in government and public service, including his appointment as president of the Texas Public Finance Authority by Texas Governor Ann Richards.

He was appointed by Secretary of Defense William Cohen as a member of the Board of Visitors of the Air University of the United States Air Force. And in 2011 he was made a member of the Board of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum by then President Barack Obama.

Stanley and his wife Wendy have been married for 36 years. They have three grown children. The future ambassador to Argentina chaired “Lawyers for Biden” for the successful Biden-Harris campaign (2019-2020) and currently supports and works as a volunteer in several local Texas organizations.

The future Ambassador has also served as a board member and leader of many Jewish charitable and political organizations, including six years as president of the National Jewish Democratic Council. In his hometown of Dallas, he is also a former chairman of The Legacy Senior Communities, Inc., a nonprofit charity sponsored by the Jewish community, providing ongoing care to retirement communities and home care for seniors and your families.