Falklands reviews Infectious Diseases Regulations and Directions, effective Sunday 8 August

7th Saturday, August 2021 - 08:44 UTC Full article

New sanitary regulations apply to all those arriving to the Falkland Islands, be it by air, via MPC or by sea to FIPASS (Pic FIG)

The existing requirements of the Infectious Diseases Control (Coronavirus, Quarantine) Regulations 2021, together with the Directions in force under these regulations, were recently reviewed ahead of their expiration on 8 August 2021.

As a result of this review, new Regulations will come into force from 8 August 2021, which will remain in place until 8 August 2022 (unless revoked sooner). The new Regulations will be subject to review every two months, in order to ensure that they are still needed and remain fit for purpose. Executive Council will approve new Directions or changes to the Regulations while they are in force.

What is changing:

• The standard period of quarantine will be reduced from 14 to 10 days

• Arrivals by air from the UK will be required to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 5 days before arrival

• Arrivals by air from any other country will be required to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 3 days before arrival

• The existing 5 and 8 day test to release quarantine options will be made available for all arrivals by air, not just those arriving from UK

• Similar 5 and 8 day test to release quarantine options will be made available for arrivals by sea

• Time spent at sea on a vessel which has had no contact with other persons or vessels since leaving port for the Falkland Islands will count towards time in quarantine

• Persons arriving from sea will be able to move to shore to complete quarantine already started at sea

• Persons quarantining on a vessel are treated as quarantining together

• Obligations will be placed on transport operators to assist in the implementation of some measures.

• Passenger information will be required to be provided in advance of travel in most cases.

What is not changing

• On arrival in the Falkland Islands, everyone is required to travel to their quarantine accommodation in government-designated transport or, if using a private vehicle, must either travel alone or with others who will also be going into quarantine

• People in quarantine must not share their living accommodation or other facilities with anyone who is not in quarantine with them

• People in quarantine are not permitted to go beyond the boundaries of their property for the purposes of exercise

• Children aged 6 or over must be included in the testing programme if adults in quarantine with them want to take advantage of the 8 day test to release option. Children under 6 do not need to be tested and will be released from quarantine if the person looking after them tests negative on both day 2 and day 8

• Persons travelling to the Falkland Islands will continue to be invited to provide information about their vaccination status for public health statistical purposes (but travellers do not need to provide this information unless they wish to claim early release based on a vaccination)