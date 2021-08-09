Chile in mourning for two days over those who died from COVID-19

9th Monday, August 2021 - 10:13 UTC Full article

“Their sacrifice was not in vain,” Piñera said

Chile's President Sebastián Piñera decreed two days of national mourning Monday and Tuesday (August 9 and 10) in memory of all those who passed away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a ceremony Sunday in Santiago, Piñera explained his decision seeks that “all Chileans and all Chilean women can also remember them and give it a meaning because their sacrifice was not in vain.”

The head of state appeared together with First Lady Cecilia Morel when the announcement was made: “Today we want to announce that in memory and in tribute to all those people who lost their lives as a result of the pandemic, we have decreed a National Mourning on Monday and Tuesday so that all Chileans can remember them and give them meaning because their sacrifice was not in vain.”

Also at the event were Health Minister Enrique Paris, Vice Minister Paula Daza and Healthcare Networks Minister Alberto Dougnac.

On the occasion, 460 bulbs were lit in memory of the deceased and simultaneously, a minute's silence was observed at the sound of a Carabineros trumpet, while the Flag was placed at half mast.

Sunday's report from the Health Ministry showed 65 deaths had taken place in the last 24 hours due to causes associated with Covid-19. The total number of deaths amounted to 36,016 nationwide.