Brazil finally revokes the National Security Law from 1983

12th Thursday, August 2021 - 08:38 UTC

Brazilian senate creates new crimes against democratic institutions and the rule of the law

The Brazilian senate passed on Tuesday a bill revoking the National Security Law dating back to 1983 when the country was ruled by military dictators. The new text adds several crimes against democratic institutions and the rule of the law and is expected to be sanctioned by president Jai Bolsonaro.

The bill under the military was used to imprison dissidents, members of the opposition and politicians un supportive of the regime. To prevent further discussions of the bill, rapporteur Rogerio Carvalho kept to the original version presented last May and rejected all amendments.

The approval of the bill was chosen to be announced this week, as a response to the unexpected military parade in Brasilia, when Bolsonaro was forcing another bill to eliminate the electronic vote and return to paper ballots. Armored vehicles convened in Brasilia at the three powers plaza, apparently in an intimidation maneuver

The bill finally approved was based on the project presented by Miguel Reale Junior, a former Justice Minister from the administration of president Fernando Cardoso. The bill also contemplates crimes against democracy and the rule of the law. These include attacking Brazilian sovereignty, national integrity, violent attacks on democratic institutions, a coup or tampering with the electoral process.