Argentine President says breach of quarantine was the First Lady's fault

14th Saturday, August 2021 - 08:11 UTC Full article

“It will not happen again,” Fernández apologized.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Friday laid the blame on the First Lady for the family gathering picture leaked in the past few days and which proved a violation to the quarantine he himself had decreed.

“Fabiola called a toast she shouldn't have,” Fernández said during an event in the city of Olavarría as he tried to explain the July 14, 2020 events for which his impeachment has been sought.

It was First Lady Fabiola Yañez's birthday celebration at the Olivos Presidential Residence. “It will not happen again,” Fernández said. “On July 14, my beloved Fabiola's birthday, Fabiola called a meeting with her friends and a toast that shouldn't have been made. I definitely realize that it shouldn't have been done and I'm sorry it happened,” the president expressed apologetically.

“In retrospect, I should have taken more care that obviously I did not. I am sorry for what happened, it will not happen again,” he insisted. “A request came to see who entered Olivos and we made that request public and we did not hide anything. Thank God, I must hide nothing from my personal life, absolutely nothing,” the President went on.

Fernández then criticized large demonstrations which had resulted in the spread of COVID-19.

“The younger kids who know me say that I am not a mask, that I never have been. I always showed my face and never hid behind one,” also mentioned.

”Olivos suddenly became almost a city” where people came in and out, “businessmen, actors, actresses, soccer players; all that time I lived in great vertigo.”

“I did not have meetings with 10 people. I had meetings with hundreds of people. As President, I had the need to listen to everyone,” Fernández insisted.

“The pandemic demanded many restrictions from us. And I asked the Argentines to accompany me in the measures to preserve health,” he also said in Olavarría where he was joined by Buenos Aires Province Governor Axel Kiciloff as well as by members of his own cabinet.