Ex UK consul in Punta Arenas Matheson Rayment dies at the age of 98

14th Saturday, August 2021 - 08:31 UTC Full article

His first job was at the Anglo South American bank where he worked for 42 years. (Pic LPA)

Roderick Guillermo Matheson Rayment, the former British consul in Punta Arenas and former dean of the Consular Corps of Magallanes Region has died at the age of 98.

Matheson Rayament was for several decades involved in the banking business, and had always cared for British and Falklands' interests in Punta Arenas.

His first job was at the Anglo South American bank where he worked for 42 years. In 1965 when the institution became the Bank of London and South America he was sent to the main house in London for a six month training course.

On his return to Chile in December 1965 he became deputy manager of the bank's main office in Santiago and in May 1967 was nominated regional manager in Punta Arenas, a job he held until retirement in 1981, when the bank started to operate under the name of Banco O'Higgins.

According to the report published in La Prensa Austral, in 1977 and as the head of the Banco O'Higgins he played a crucial role in the organization and development of the Punta Arenas free trade zone.

Matheson Rayment was also president of the Industrial Corporation for the Region of Magallanes, British and Netherlands consul, head of the Golf Club, chairman and Treasurer of the English Club and director of the Punta Arenas British Corporation, which is responsible for the management of The British Schools.

Finally for several years dean of the Magallanes Consular corps and member of the local branch of the Chile's Masons.

A widower, he has two sons, an engineer James, and a former mayor of Magallanes, Christian plus nine grand children and three grand children.

His funeral will take place Saturday at 16:00