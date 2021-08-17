Aeroméxico announces strategic improvements in South American services

Aeromexico's next stop is Chile, where LATAM serves 15 cities.

Aeroméxico has announced a new seasonal route between Cancún and São Paulo in addition to their new services to Madrid from Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The Mexican carrier will fly three times a week between Cancún and São Paulo from December 15 to April 17, 2022 inclusive, with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which will increase the total offer of monthly seats between Mexico and Brazil by 43%.

Flight AM 41 will depart from São Paulo / Guarulhos on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 1:00, landing in Cancun at 7:05 after 8 hours 5 minutes. Flight AM40 will take off from Cancun the same days at 1:05 p.m., arriving at São Paulo at 11:02 p.m. after a 7 hours 55 minutes' flight.

“Cancun is one of the most important beach destinations in Mexico and with the highest tourist influx. We are proud to announce a direct flight between this destination and São Paulo, Brazil offering our customers more and better connectivity options. We are sure that this new flight will be an engine in the economic and tourist exchange between both countries,” said Aeromexico's Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

Brazilians are the third largest group of foreign tourists to visit Cancún every year. São Paulo and Cancún are currently linked directly by two weekly flights of LATAM Airlines in Boeing 767-300 aircraft, while between the São Paulo capital and Mexico City Aeroméxico operates a daily flight (Boeing 787-9), as does LATAM (Boeing 767 -300).

Both carriers have also agreed to expand their codeshare operations in Peru, which would result in the addition of 15 domestic destinations (Arequipa, Ayacucho, Chiclayo, Cusco, Iquitos, Jaén, Jauja, Juliaca, Puerto Maldonado, Piura, Tacna, Tarapoto, Tumbes , Trujillo and Talara) in the South American country to the Aeromexico timetable.

On the other hand, LATAM will be able to access 42 of Aeromexico's domestic destinations. LATAM has thus recovered from the impact of Interjet's demise, an airline with which they cadeshared their Mexican domestic network.

LATAM and Aeroméxico first announced their cooperation in November 2020, with 14 destinations in Colombia from Bogotá (BOG) and 40 in Brazil from São Paulo / Guarulhos (GRU).

In January they expanded their agreements for the benefit of LATAM, to connect from Mexico City International Airport with Chicago, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco and Seattle.

