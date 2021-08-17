Argentine relatives of COVID-19 victims stage “March of the Stones”

17th Tuesday, August 2021 - 11:18 UTC Full article

A stone with the name of each victim written on it was laid down (Pic TELAM)

Argentine relatives of people who have died of COVID-19 Monday staged the so-called “March of the Stones” as a tribute to their loved ones and to voice their criticism for the way the administration of President Alberto Fernández has handled the pandemic.

Demonstrators marched in front of the Casa Rosada laying down one stone with the name written on it of the person who had perished as a consequence of the coronavirus disease, against which the Government has let down almost the entire country after it became known through the release of a photograph which proved that the President himself together with his family and friends were above the quarantine imposed on the rest of the population through an emergency decree.

The idea was conceived throughout social media: “It would be necessary to take a stone for each COVID-19 death to Casa Rosada and leave it there. Do not throw them away, leave them there.”

“A tribute to those who are gone today. Many of them died in solitude while there were parties and official guests. A tribute in peace, in silence, as a respectful reminder,” explained another user.

The march had been called for before the picture came out but it was certainly fueled by the evidence that the President would not abide by what he ordered the entire population to submit to.

In addition to Plaza de Mayo before the Casa Rosada, stones were also laid down at the doorsteps of the Olivos Presidential residence and throughout the country at each town's main square in tribute to the 109,105 casualties of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Fernández spoke again about the private family gathering in Olivos on July 14, 2020. He said he had not said it was First Lady Fabiola's fault but his own and that those who portrayed him as having blamed his companion for the “mistake” were miserable ones who would not topple but rather strengthen him.