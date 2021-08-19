Multilateral declaration signed in defense of Afghan women in fear under the Taliban

The international community has pledged to support the Afghan women

The European Union (EU) was joined by several countries Wednesday in a declaration whereby the international community vows to closely monitor the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan after the Taliban seizure of power last Sunday.

The statement has been co-signed by Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States of America, it was reported.

“We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection,” the declaration read.

“Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. Any form of discrimination and abuse should be prevented. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard,” the document went on.

“We will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last twenty years,” the signatories warned.

“It is not a question of official recognition, but of dealing with them,” the EU's high representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell had said Tuesday at the end of a videoconference of foreign ministers from the community bloc to address the Afghan crisis.

“We will deal with the Afghan authorities as they are, but at the same time remaining naturally vigilant about the respect of international obligations accepted by the different Afghan governments for more than 15 years,” added the Spanish diplomat.

The EU has also vowed to pay special attention to Afghans whose security may be affected by their “commitment to our common values,” such as journalists or intellectuals, it was announced.