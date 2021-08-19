PAHO reports only one out of five Latin Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 as Delta variant sneaks in

A report released Wednesday by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) showed that only one out of five Latin Americans had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The document also warned of the need to advance in the inoculation process due to the growing presence of the Delta variant.
PAHO Director Carissa Etienne underlined Wednesday during a press conference that the especially contagious Delta variant was already “predominant” in the American continent and hence the need to continue inoculating in a region where “only one in five people” has received the vaccine.
Etienne also pointed out that in some countries that figure shrank to less than 5% of the population.
PAHO Deputy Director Jarbas Barbosa also underscored that that no country in the region has 70% of the population vaccinated with the full schedule, and stressed that having 40% or 50% “is not enough” to contain the transmission of the coronavirus.
Vaccination rates also show a great disparity with countries such as Chile and Uruguay with more than 70% of the population with at least one dose, and others such as Peru, Paraguay and Bolivia, below 30%.
By area, Etienne highlighted that in Central America and the Caribbean cases are on the rise, while in South America they have shown a decline in recent weeks.
Etienne also drew the spotlight on the case of Brazil, where hospital occupancy is at the lowest level since the end of last year.
The organization has also underlined that 95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in people who have not been vaccinated against the Sars CoV-2 virus.
PAHO's Director of Health Emergencies Ciro Ugarte called on the population to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity, since it can be the difference between life or death. Ugarte added that it was important to continue with sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, hand washing and avoiding social gatherings or crowds.
”It is also widely demonstrated that the vast majority, more than 95% of the cases that occur in hospitals or hospitalizations (for COVID-19), occur in unvaccinated people,“ he said.
”This is an extremely important piece of information to motivate all the people who still have concern, or are waiting for some other opportunity, a better vaccine, that is available, to apply the vaccine that they have available, because that will be, in many cases the difference between life and death,” he added.
Ugarte also explained that in Mexico the Delta variant circulates in 92% of the territory and it does affect young people and children. “In the case of Mexico, the spread of the Delta variant represents more than 92% of the circulating strains in the country. It is of concern because, as we know, it is characterized by greater transmissibility and it also affects younger population groups, including young adults, adolescents and children in higher proportions than the other variants.”
The vaccination of children from 12 to 17 years of age is being currently discussed in Mexico and an announcement is due shortly, Ugarte added.
It looks very clear that these vaccinations may become an anual occurrence.Posted 55 minutes ago 0
I am not against vaccines although I’m highly skeptical of mRNA type vaccines!
There is strong evidence that the mRNA type vaccines are fraught with severe complications including death.
Others warn that the natural immune system may be weakened. (This being claimed by the actual scientist that developed mRNA technology.)
I voluntarily received earlier my third COVID Sinovac* vaccine which is NOT a mRNA type vaccine!
Sinovac uses a more traditional technology that is similar to the inactivated polio vaccine. Initially, a sample of SARS-CoV-2 from China was used to grow large quantities of the virus using vero cells.
From then on, the viruses are soaked in beta-propiolactone, which deactivates them by binding to their genes, while leaving other viral particles intact. The resulting inactivated viruses are then mixed with the adjuvant aluminum hydroxide.
I do not trust China either — but the gigantic pharmaceutical companies mRNA type vaccines still are fraught with complications.
The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac) uses two harmless viruses that deliver the genetic code for our cells to make a protein from the new coronavirus. (This trains our immune system to fight against future infections with the new coronavirus.)
The adult members of our extended family all have had the latest pneumococcal and influenza vaccinations and we wash our hands with soap — but wear the useless masks only in compliance of today’s insanity. (Only N95 masks work and are impractical for us.)
There are today effective treatments for infection including the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) and Ivermectin — but frankly the statistical survival rate is well above 99.7%.
Respectfully, I’m all for voluntary vaccinations — but enforced vaccinations are a serious threat to our liberties!
¡Saludos de Chile!