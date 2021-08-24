Most of Brazil's politicians against Bolsonaro's impeachment request against STF Judge De Moraes

“It is unacceptable to flirt with authoritarianism,” Governor Doria said.

Ten Brazilian political parties agreed to question President Jair Bolsonaro's request for the impeachment of Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Meanwhile, the State Governor of São Paulo, João Doria, announced that over 20 of his governor colleagues would convene to defend democracy.

The Brazilian Social Democracy Party, led by former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, and the Brazilian Democratic Movement, led by former President Michel Temer, together with other centre-right parties, released a letter of “solidarity” with Judge De Moraes and deemed it “regrettable” that the country should face the “ghost of authoritarianism”.



”Once again we reaffirm our commitment to democracy, harmony between branches (of government) and total respect for the Constitution,“ says the joint statement.

Bolsonaro was questioned for the ”political nature“ of his ”unjustified impeachment request“ against De Moraes submitted last Friday.

On a separate note, the Workers' Party, headed by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other left-wing groups, pointed out that the branches of government ”must be respected without authoritarian or anti-democratic outbursts.“

Both statements also underlined that Bolsonaro was putting too much effort on De Moraes and other judges, while the country was going through a serious ”economic crisis.“



Last week Bolsonaro insulted De Moraes and his fellow STF Justice Roberto Barroso. His remarks came a few days after a military parade in downtown Brasilia which was considered to be a show of force as the chiefs of all three armed forces were pictured with the President when Congress was to vote on amendments to the electronic voting system for the 2022 elections, something with the Legislature eventually turned down.

“Here in São Paulo we do not tolerate indiscipline,” announced Doria.

Lacerda, a close Bolsonaro loyal, was the head of the Interior Police Command-7. He had posted on social media that “freedom is not won, it is taken,” as he vowed to lead the September 7 rallies in São Paulo and Brasilia in support of the President against De Moraes.

Doria insisted Lacerda's was “an isolated case” among police high-ranking officers, “but if other policemen do the same they will have the same fate.” He added that this attitude of the state police was one of the reasons why he called for a meeting of about 20 governors.

“Precisely for this reason, the defence of democracy, freedom, which I summoned the governors, it is unacceptable to flirt with authoritarianism,” Doria said.

According to anti-Bolsonaro press reports, the protesters are willing to bear arms while marching through the streets of São Paulo and Brasilia.