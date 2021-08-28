Uruguayan President signs decree outlining conditions for foreigners to reenter as of September 1

Antía estimated that in this first stage between 8,000 and 10,000 families would be arriving.

Foreign owners of real estate property in the country will be allowed back into Uruguay starting September 1 and bring along family members up to the second degree, provided they have all been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As per a Decree signed by President Luis Lacalle Pou Friday, travellers will need to submit proof of both ownership and immunization, which needs to have been completed ahead of time for the immunization to take effect.

Travellers must also submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19, and on the seventh day of their stay in Uruguay, accredit a new negative test. In both cases, the cost of the study is borne by the foreigner.

Immunization must have been “within the last six months before boarding or arrival in the country and the respective waiting periods have been fulfilled to achieve effective immunity,” the decree states.

Foreigners under 18 years of age, who are members of the family group of the person who owns property in Uruguay, and who arrive from a country where no type of vaccination has yet been approved for their age group, “must comply with the isolation determined by the sanitary norms together with their family,” Lacalle ruled.

Maldonado Mayor Enrique Antía, explained the return to the old normal “is going to be very gradual, we are not thinking of an avalanche of tourists.”

“We are waiting for the foreigners on September 1 with a Maldonado who has 70% (of its population) vaccinated with the two doses and 75% with one dose. In a short time, when they come over, they will have a Maldonado with a very vaccinated and safe community,” he added.

The next stage in the border opening schedule is set for November 1, when foreigners who have been able to complete their immunization process against the coronavirus will be able to enter.

By that time the final matches of the Libertadores and Sudamericana football Cups are slated to be held at Montevideo's iconic Centenario Stadium and before a crowd. Teams still in contention are from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Ecuador, as well as the Uruguayan squad Peñarol.

Argentina's ambassador in Montevideo Alberto Iribarne said that although subject to the approval of special protocols, the land crossings between the two countries could be reestablished soon for people living in bordering locations and who have been most affected by the restrictions.