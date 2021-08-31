Argentina, Cuba ratify willingness to strengthen bilateral ties

Neme also received the Dominican Republic's support to Argentina's bid to preside over the Celac

Argentina's International Economic Relations Secretary Jorge Neme held a meeting Monday in Havanna with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, during which both countries ratified their intention to strengthen bilateral ties.

Rodríguez seized the opportunity to thank Neme for Argentina's support condemning the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the island.

The Argentine official also met with Agriculture Minister Ydael Pérez and Vice Minister Maury Hechavarría to discuss technical cooperation and joint business projects. Neme also visited several companies in Cuba's western province of Matanzas.

During his Central American and Caribbean tour, Neme also held meetings with officials from the Dominican Republic to broker a memorandum of understanding whereby Mercosur's dairy products and beef would reach that potential market.

Neme met with the Dominican Republic's Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, Agriculture Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, and Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Hugo Rivera.

Álvarez also expressed his country's support to Argentina's candidacy to preside over the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) in 2022.

Neme's current trip is an addition to a previous tour which included Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. This time around, besides Cuba and the Dominican Republic, Neme's tour includes Costa Rica and Panama in a mission that seeks to increase Argentina's foreign trade of both goods and expertise.

Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Solá had pointed out earlier this month that, despite the pandemic, in the first seven months of 2021, exports totalled the US $ 42.625 million, reaching the highest figure in eight years, with a YoY increase of 31.2%.