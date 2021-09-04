Uruguay's inflation for August above government targets

Uruguay's National Statistics Institute (INE) Friday issued its monthly report according to which the country's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August 2021 showed a 0.85% increase.
Friday's data place yoy rates at 7.59%, still above the Government's target, while in the first eight months of the year, inflation climbed 6.19% for a yearly projection over the government's plans of between 3% and 7%.
August was the second-largest monthly increase so far this year, below January, which reached 1.6%, with food and non-alcoholic beverages accounting for most of the rise (0.86%), together with transport (1.78%) and health care (1.77%). None of the items monitored by the INE showed a negative variation as a whole.
Fruits did go down -0.43% due to a drop in the prices of oranges (-5.83%) and strawberries (-14.28%), but they were compensated by an increase in the price of bananas (4.02%) and pears (9.16%).
Legumes and vegetables also reported their ups and downs: Tomatoes went down (-12.43%) as did carrots (-8.87%) and peppers (-11.15%), but zucchini went up (12.46%).
Housing rose 0.53% particularly due to a 12.57% increase in the price of cooking gas.
The overall rise in transport costs was driven by an increase in the price of regular fuel (7.58%), diesel (10.94%), taxi fares (5.25%) and School buses transport (3.90%).
