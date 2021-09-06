Macri, “in Argentina if your want to make money, you must avoid paying taxes”

“We must recover work ethics, and we need crucial reforms from the very first day,” the ex president argued.

Argentine former president Mauricio Macri in the midst of the campaign for next Sunday's political parties primary admitted during a television interview that “we are living in a country where if you want to make money, you must avoid taxes”

In a rare display of sincerity and certain indignation, Macri added, “Currently nobody that complies with all the taxes in Argentina and expect a return on his investment”

The statements triggered a barrage of criticisms, but also approvals, which gives an idea of how divided public opinion in Argentina is. But Marci went further and said he was convinced that his party was going to win the coming midterm election and will consolidate in 2023 when the presidential dispute,

“We must recover work ethics, and we need crucial reforms from the very first day, the ex-president argued. Nevertheless, the coming two years are going to be different to 2015, rather worse, because the damage that has been done is tremendous, and is bound to continue deepening because there is no objective, no plans, and there is an ongoing daily degradation of facts and words”

”If there is some self-criticism when we were in government was that we wanted to comply with all that was demanded, we opened the doors, but then we had no reciprocity. The only one who regrettably crossed and confronted Kirchnerism and their government was Miguel Angel Pichetto (who was finally Macri's running companion in the reelection ticket of 2019), but I repeat and extend a hand to all those Peronists who want to cross over and fight for a republican Argentina once again“

Macri also criticized the K government performance with the coronavirus pandemic. ”Today we wouldn't have 110,000 dead people if we had had all the vaccines from the very beginning. And the worse thing of all is that all the young people are disenchanted and desperate to abandon Argentina. It implies tremendous“.

Finally ”we must attract the world again and for that, we must have stability, a reliable currency, end inflation, reasonable labour rules, the rule of the law so that all those young people can plan their lives in Argentina”