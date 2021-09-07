Falkland Islands Government launches flagship Environment Strategy 2021/2040

MLA Leona Roberts said it was an ambitious strategy crucial to the Falkland Islands. It is “a pathway for achieving our vision of a sustainable and bio-diverse future”.

The Falkland Islands Government launched on Monday its flagship Environment Strategy 2021 – 2040, which recognises the central and universal role that the natural environment plays in the sustainable development of our health and wellbeing, our economy and our nation as a whole.

The strategy outlines our national vision for the future, one that includes a bio-diverse, healthy, sustainable, adapted and connected natural environment for all. As a self-governing and globally conscious country, it also establishes the Falkland Islands as a responsible partner in helping to tackle both domestic and worldwide environmental concerns. The strategy also details a range of strategic objectives and concrete actions to work towards this vision and to preserve and conserve precious natural resources for generations to come.

The final strategy has been developed following many months of work led by the Environment Department, since its establishment in October 2020. This has included extensive stakeholder and public engagement across the community and the government, underpinning the core principle that environmental protection and restoration is a collective responsibility for us all.

MLA Leona Roberts, Portfolio Lead for the Environment, said: “I am thrilled that ExCo has agreed on this ambitious strategy which is of crucial importance to the Falkland Islands. It is a balanced and credible piece of work that charts a pathway for achieving our vision of a sustainable and bio-diverse future.

The strategy is only the beginning of our journey and we now need to work together, both as a local and a global community, to tackle the issues that we face over the next twenty years and beyond.”

Dr Rachel Cooper, FIG Head of Environment, added: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us in this process, both within and outside of government. We would not have been able to reach this point without everyone’s input, and we look forward to working together in the months ahead, as we develop clear plans for implementation and delivery.”

The strategy and an accompanying set of frequently asked questions are available on our website; please visit: https://fig.gov.fk/policy/environment/environment-strategy