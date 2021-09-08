Brazil's 'mad cow's care over; China willing to continue purchasing beef

The OIE declared that the two cases reported in Brazil were “atypical”

The quick reply from the World Animal Health Organization, OIE, acknowledging that the two cases of 'mad cow' reported in Brazil were atypical and China's willingness to accept the diagnosis, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture should strongly mitigate the impact on beef exports to China and Hong Kong.

However the consequences on the cattle live market should be minimal since this is a short week in Brazil, Tuesday was a national holiday, Independence Day, and abattoirs are in no hurry to purchase, and want to take advantage of the BSE cases lull.

Furthermore according to Cattle breeders association, “many farmers were forced to sell their fat steers because of the ongoing drought and early frosts, plus the fact that higher grain prices forces farmers to think twice before feeding cattle”

“The domestic market is well supplied, so it is a moment of patience. Expectations are that during September meat packing plants will have space to put pressure on prices”

Brazil in the last three decades has reported three cases of atypical BSE, but never one of the classic Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy.