Europe experienced the hottest summer, EU scientists

8th Wednesday, September 2021 - 08:08 UTC Full article

The Copernicus Climate Change Service has records dating back to 1950, but are also cross checked with other data banks beginning in the mid XIX century

Europe experienced its hottest summer so far, a slightly higher than the previous seasons extending from June to August, according to scientists from the European Union.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that the medium average temperature of atmospheric air from June to August 2021, was almost a full one degree Celsius above the medium average for the period extending from 1991 to 2020.

The less hot versions from previous years were in 2010 and 2018. However this summer's temperature is the latest registry of a long term global warming tendency, as a result of the greenhouse gas emissions with direct influence on the planet's climate.

More specifically the Copernicus service points out that globally August 2021 was next to August 2017, the third warmest on record with 0,3 Celsius warmer than the medium average of the three decades, 1991/2020.