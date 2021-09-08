Farewell to 24 Argentine students with Chevening scholarships to complete studies in UK universities

The group of 24 Argentine Chevening scholars

On Monday 6 September, Chargé d’Affaires, Elizabeth Green, bid farewell to the 24 Argentines who will leave for the UK to do their master’s studies for a year, wishing them a safe and successful trip.

The Chevening scholarships allow outstanding young leaders to carry out postgraduate studies at a British university of their choice with all the expenses covered.

The Chevening program began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide, and nearly 10,000 scholarships have been awarded in the past five years. There are more than 50,000 Chevening alumni worldwide, who make up an influential and highly respected global network. In Argentina, more than 500 people have been selected to participate in this prestigious program.

Applications to study during 2022-2023 are open from 3 August to 2 November 2021. Apply today at https://www.chevening.org/apply.

Complete list of 2021/2022 scholars

1. Agustina Callegari - Digital Technologies and Policy - University College London

2. Ana Paula Valacco - Journalism, Media and Communications - Cardiff University

3. Catalina Marino - Urban Development Planning - University College London

4. Eduardo Eugenio Barbier - Space Systems Engineering - University of Southampton

5. Esteban Ventisky - Geoenergy - University of Edinburgh

6. Federico Martín Acosta Rainis - Data Journalism - Birmingham City University

7. Guido Ezequiel Sirna - Management of Information Systems and Digital Innovation - London School of Economics and Political Science

8. Gustavo Adrián Streger - Strategic Communications - London School of Economics and Political Science

9. Josefina Ichaso - Management of Innovation - Goldsmiths, University of London

10. Lidia Piccinino Centeno - Innovation, Public Policy and Public Value - University College London

11. Lucila Citcioglu - Public Health - London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

12. Maida Elina David - International Social and Public Policy - London School of Economics and Political Science

13. María Delia Porta - Governance, Development and Public Policy - University of Sussex

14. Mariana Paterlini - International Development - University of Warwick

15. Matías Alejandro Caro - Criminal Justice and Criminology - University of Leeds

16. Micaela Santilli - Behaviour Change - University College London

17. Nicolás Hernán Varela - Law and New Technologies - Birkbeck, University of London

18. Nicolás Malone - Laws - Queen Mary University of London

19. Pablo Hilaire Chaneton – Master in Public Policy - London School of Economics and Political Science

20. Paloma Etenberg - Arts Administration and Cultural Policy - Goldsmiths, University of London

21. Ramiro Lucini - Criminal Justice Policy - London School of Economics and Political Science

22. Santiago García Vence – Master of Laws - London School of Economics and Political Science

23. Tomás Pasquette - Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship - London School of Economics and Political Science

24. Vanesa Nahir Acosta - Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship - London School of Economics and Political Science