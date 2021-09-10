Chile's President meets Argentina-born Pope; no comments about the latest territorial dispute

10th Friday, September 2021 - 09:08 UTC Full article

Before Thursday, Piñera and the Pope had met in 2018 when sex scandals involving priests topped the agenda

Chile's President Sebastián Piñera Thursday met with Pope Francis at The Vatican during one of his stops on his current European tour.

After the meeting, there were no announcements regarding the new territorial feud between Chile and the Pope's native Argentina. The last time both countries had opposing views regarding matters of sovereignty, war was averted by the intervention of then Pope John Paul II.

“During the cordial conversations satisfaction was expressed with the good existing bilateral relations, as well as with the common commitment in favour of peace, social justice, protection of the poor, the marginalized and the most vulnerable,” the Holy See said in a statement.

”We focused on the internal situation of the country, paying special attention to socio-economic developments, the process of reforming the Constitution and relations with the Catholic Church,” the communiqué went on.

Both leaders also exchanged their viewpoints “on some issues related to international and regional current affairs and the promotion of peace and human rights in the world,” the document elaborated.

The encounter, held at the Vatican's library, lasted for about one hour during which the COVID-19 pandemic was also discussed, it was reported.

It will be Piñera's last meeting as Chilean President with the Argentina-born Pontiff. The last meeting between the two leaders had taken place in October 2018 at the Vatican. On that occasion, sex scandals involving priests in Chile topped the agenda.

Piñera arrived in Rome on Wednesday as a part of a European tour during which he had already met with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and France's President Emmanuel Macron. Later Thursday Piñera also met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and President, Sergio Mattarella.