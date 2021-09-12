Cryptocurrency trader sponsors Argentine First Division football team

Huracán players will be offered to collect their salaries through the platform

Argentine football First Division team Huracán will don jerseys sponsored by a cryptocurrency trader starting this week, it was announced Saturday.

Decrypto has thus become the first such company to strike a sponsorship deal with a top football team in the country, which would give the idea that dealing in cryptocurrencies is something massive and for everyone, not just tycoons within finances elites.

The new shirt will make its official debut Monday at 2.15pm away at Junín in the province of Buenos Aires, against local squad Sarmiento.

There was no football in Argentina during the weekened due to the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary (PASO) elections.

”This agreement means a lot for the club. It is to open a giant door in a field of technology and innovation to which Huracán wants to access,” Huracán Vice President Gustavo Mendelovich said.

Following on the steps of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, football clubs are a springboard to politics. Former Presidents of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay (Mauricio Macri, Tabaré Vázquez and Horacio Cartés respectively) were first presidents of a football club.

“Undoubtedly, this agreement is a step forward for the club. We are very happy and also grateful to Decrypto for choosing Huracán. Hopefully we will do many things together in the immediate future,” said club Secretary Nicolás Arias.

In addition to sponsoring the team's jersey, the agreement “allows players to have the option to collect their fees in cryptocurrencies through the platform,” Huracán Second Vice President Abel Poza explained.

”The club has to be an example of crypto adoption in sport and with that objective we will work together so that the squad, coaching staff, employees and fans can join the digital revolution and take advantage of the countless opportunities that this technology offers;” Decrypto's co-founder Iván Tello pointed out.

Decrypto was created in 2018 and operates both in Argentina and Peru. The platform facilitates the conversion of traditional money into crypto with a focus on user service. At Decrypto, users can trade both in their local currency, and in dollars, to buy and sell Bitcoin, DAI, Ethereum and USDT, and buy and sell asset tokens of companies listed in the United States.