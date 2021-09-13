Demonstrations in Sao Paulo call for dismissal of Brazil's president

13th Monday, September 2021 - 09:40 UTC Full article

The protests were not endorsed by Lula or his PT Party and some demonstrators chanted against him and Bolsonaro alike

Protesters marched Sunday along Sao Paulos Avenida Paulista demanding the removal from the office of President Jair Bolsonaro, whom they perceive to be a threat to the rule of law.

The demonstration was called for by the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and by the Vem Pra Rua Movement just five days after a massive mobilization of anti-democratic groups nationwide in support of the retired Army captain.

Sunday's march was staged by the same groups which in 2016 had mobilized throughout Brazil to press for the impeachment of then-President Dilma Rousseff.

Five years later, the promoters of the protest - the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) and Vem Pra Rua - are now pressing for similar actions against Bolsonaro, who in recent months encouraged an institutional crisis by urging people to disobey the rulings of the Federal Superior Court (TSF).

However, Sunday's protests were far less numerous than the ones favouring Bolsonaro, perhaps because former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva -Bolsonaro's main rival for next year's elections- and his Workers' Party (PT) were not among the politicians endorsing the marching.

“Whoever is a democrat in Brazil has to understand that impeachment is the only way out to protect us from the serious and violent demarcation that Bolsonaro is planning,” former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT, center-left) said, as he called all democratic forces to join against Bolsonaro.

Many people wore white T-shirts to ask for “peace”, and presented themselves as a “third way”, defending “neither Bolsonaro nor Lula”. Others wore masks against the spread of the coronavirus.

On the banners and posters it was possible to read “impeachment already”, “respect for democracy”, Bolsonaro traitor and Lula thief”, “Brazil, proud again, Fora Bolsonaro.” Some demonstrators also held the Brazilian flag.

The organizers tried a broad front with left-wing parties, but the PT and PSOL decided not to participate in the protest.

In addition to Gomes, São Paulo Governor João Doria (PSDB) also participated in the demonstrations.