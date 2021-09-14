Paraguayan Ambassador in Cuba dies of COVID-19

Cano Radil had been on the job since 2015

Paraguay's Ambassador to Cuba Bernardino Cano Radil has died Sunday of COVID-19 in Havanna, it was reported. He was 65.

Cano Radil had stood out for strengthening Paraguay's ties with Cuba, where he had been as ambassador since 2015. The diplomat had been hospitalized last week due to complications from the disease.

His political career includes being a national deputy, even becoming deputy Speaker of the House. He was also a member of the convention which drafted a new Constitution in 1992.

In addition to that, he was a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before the Yacyretá Binational Entity, as well as a member of the Colorado Party's Governing Board.

He also had a scholarly career at universities both in Paraguay and in Argentina.

Deputy Foreign Minister Marcelo Scappini also recalled Cano Radil's “long public career, his solid academic training, his democratic convictions and his political militancy,” noting that “he was a fighter for freedom and democracy in Paraguay.”

Cuba is currently going through a delicate health situation, in addition to an unprecedented political climate with demonstrations quashed in July, all mixed up with the hurricane season's natural destruction.

Cuba's Health Ministry Saturday reported 8,035 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 737,168 infections since the beginning of the pandemic and 6,219 deaths.

The Caribbean country of 11.2 million inhabitants has one of the highest incidence rates in the last fortnight with a 979/100,000 hospitalization rate.

While Cuba is developing its own COVID-19 vaccines, health care professionals insist things at medical centres are far from good, while the government blames the lack of drugs and equipment on the tightening of the US economic sanctions.

Five personalities have died of COVID-19 in Cuba in recent days.