Paraguayan FM keeps taking steps towards reopening of Argentine borders

14th Tuesday, September 2021 - 09:05 UTC

Acevedo was carrying out President Abdo's policy of reaching out to bordering Argentine provinces

Paraguay's Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo Monday met with the Governor of the Argentine Province of Salta Gustavo Sáenz to further discuss an improvement in bilateral ties which would eventually lead to the reopening of the borders.

Acevedo spoke to Salta authorities about Paraguay's decision to take the necessary steps with Argentina's federal government to achieve a gradual and progressive reopening of the border crossings.

Both parties agreed Monday to further develop trade, land and air connectivity, as well as tourism, cultural initiatives, infrastructure, development of the bi-oceanic corridor and border security.

Sáenz and Acevedo also concurred on the need to carry out further works such as improving roads and other communications issues to optimize the connection between northwestern Argentina and the Paraguayan Chaco to bring opportunities to local producers and exporters as well as strengthening tourism.

Acevedo also formally opened the new headquarters of Paraguay's Consulate in the city of Salta, which has jurisdiction over the provinces of Salta, Jujuy, Tucumán, Catamarca and Santiago del Estero.

The Foreign Minister also invited Governor Sáenz to visit Paraguay, at a date yet to be agreed upon.

Meanwhile, Paraguay's consul in Salta, Luis Sosa, explained they were acting on orders from President Mario Abdo Benítez to approach Argentine provinces bordering Paraguay and Salta is adjacent to the Paraguayan Chaco through the Bioceanic corridor, through the Misión La Paz border crossing in Pozo Hondo.

Sosa also pointed out the opening of a new Asunción-Jujuy route was being planned.