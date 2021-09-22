“Brazilian Army keeps out of politics, but beware of fake news on social media”

General Paulo Nogueira said that currently there is “an overwhelming volume of information”, but efforts are also necessary to search “the truth about facts”

The Brazilian Army “continues strongly dedicated to comply with its constitutional missions”, said Commander General Paulo Sergio Nogueira in a message to the Force, and called on rank and file to be cautious about the information received in the social networks.

It was the Army's chief first public statement since Independence Day, 7 September, when outbursts of president Jair Bolsonaro against the Electoral Tribunal and members of the Supreme Court sent shockwaves in the country, but of which the president had to backstep, almost apologize, thanks to the mediation of ex presient Michel Temer.

“The Army never stops, it continues strongly dedicated to complying with its constitutional missions. It is the daily and silent task of the almost 220,000 military, men and women, that honor their uniforms and deliver results clearly perceived by the whole society”, said General Nogueira in the release through the social netwoks of the Army.

Furtheron the General said that currently there is “an overwhelming volume of information”, but an efforts is also necessary to search “the truth about facts”, and “thus great caution about what is circulated in social media. Analyze it with criteria and make the correct interpretation of the information you access or receive. But above all trust your commanders and officers, at all hierarchy levels. They have the sufficient authority and responsibility to transmit the best, most ethical and professional reading of events plus guide you on the right track to continue complying with your duties”.

Last week Bolsonaro said that fake news are now part of everyday life and compared them to a tender lie told to a girlfriend because, “if that didn't happen, the night won't end nicely”

General Nogueira nevertheless insisted that the Force “should focus on their obligations”.

“Reaffirming out unshakeable faith in the Brazilian Army's mission I call on all of you to keep focus on your duties. With the dedication of always perform your daily tasks, preserving the union and cohesion, having always as solid foundation the hierarchy and discipline, the true apanage of our military vocation”

The Army commander ended his message with the motto, “Brazil above all”, the clamour of the Brazilian army parachutist infantry and which was also used as a campaign slogan by Bolsonaro's presidential campaign in 2018,

General Nogueira was named Army chief last March following a situation with the Defense ministry. Bolsonaro sacked then minister Fernando Azevedo and replaced hims with the current minister Walter Braga Netto. Bolsonaro was displeased with Azevedo for keeping the armed forces distant from government politics. When Azevedo stepped down, the commanders of the three services also resigned.

On more than an occasion this year Bolsonaro has referred to the military as “my Army”, which has triggered strong criticisms since it was interpreted as an intent of politicizing the institution. He also called the Armed Forces as a “moderating power”, despite the fact the Brazilian Suprem Tribunal has ruled that the military do not have that attribution.