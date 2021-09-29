Migrations Director confirms Argentine borders are open for everyone as of November 1

29th Wednesday, September 2021

Argentine borders are to reopen but numerous requirements are to be met, Carignano explained

Argentina's Migration Director Florencia Carignano Tuesday confirmed borders will be open to anyone starting November 1st.

Carignano said in an interview that the land crossings of Iguazú and Mendoza will be open to foreign tourists, but declined to specify whether a cap on returning air travelers will be maintained.

Two days before September's end, many airlines continued to have their October schedules unavailable.

The Cristo Redentor crossing through the Andes has already been open for the return of Argentine nationals and foreign residents, but as of Tuesday, it may also be used by Chilean tourists who have now been allowed to leave their country.

Before the pandemic, “Iguazú was one of the most important” points of entry of tourists, Carignano explained. Sometimes it even beat Buenos Aires' international Ezeiza airport in the number of foreigners entering the country, she added.

Pilot tests began this week only for Chilean and Brazilian travelers. Citizens from other neighboring countries -Paraguay, Bolivia, and Uruguay- must wait until October 1.

Foreigners not willing to undergo a mandatory quarantine must produce proof of a complete vaccination scheme from 14 days before arrival, in addition to a negative PCR test from not over 72 hours before the trip, take an antigen test upon arrival in the country and a second PCR test between the fifth and seventh day of stay, should they remain in Argentina that long.

Tourists wishing to enter Argentina without being fully vaccinated must carry out the mandatory quarantine in accordance with local regulations from the province where they plan to stay.

Proof of complete vaccination is required through the signing of an affidavit, but additional evidence might be required. Hence, foreign travelers are advised to carry their vaccination certificates with them.

”On November 1, the borders open for everyone.“ The requirements will be the same as those already mentioned for tourists from neighboring countries, Carignano explained.

She also pointed out that the cruise season is to begin Nov. 20, which was very important to Patagonian provinces which rely on them for their businesses. Passengers may arrive on board or through the Ezeiza airport, Carignano added.

Meanwhile, Migration authorities in the Argentine province of Mendoza have announced no tourists had entered by Tuesday as a pilot experiment was being conducted Sept. 27 through 30 before the full opening.

Only 355 Argentine citizens had driven through the Cristo Redentor crossing, despite clearances granted by federal authorities to tourists from Chile and Brazil into either Mendoza or Misiones.

Mendoza Migrations Bureau Chief Juan Manuel Serrano explained that ”today's movement was zero ... because in Chile they are not leaving yet.”

“The safe corridor has been running since September 15 and has had little movement,” he added.

“We knew that there was not going to be an avalanche of people on the border,” he went on.

On a more curious note, an Argentine citizen from Córdoba has announced he would undergo the mandatory quarantine at the airport, to avoid having to pay for the PCR test when he returns from Miami.

“I do not refuse mandatory testing, I am opposed to paying for it,” Ricardo Zalazar was quoted as saying. A former pilot and National Civil Aviation Administration (Anac) inspector, Zalazar has filed a federal criminal complaint in which he exposed “the extortionate action in the sworn statement” plus “an illicit association between the national government and the laboratory in charge” of the tests.

He does not have a confirmed date of return to the country, since due to his condition as a former pilot, he has the possibility of joining a waiting list subject to availability of places, better known as sublo tickets. “My idea is to return this Friday by American Airlines, I tried to return the other previous flight but due to the restrictions it was impossible,” he explained.

His case is not as dramatic as that of the hundreds of stranded in Miami because he has lodging, a car, and a job in Homestead, South Florida. “I have no financial complications, but this government has coerced my right to return to my homeland by putting up obstacles,” he said.