São Paulo medical care provider said to be behind “disguised euthanasia” in COVID-19 cases

29th Wednesday, September 2021 - 08:50 UTC

Senator Alencar is also a medical doctor

Brazilian Senator Otto Alencar spoke of cases of “disguised euthanasia” in the medical insurance company Prevent Senior, which is also suspected of having prescribed hydroxychloroquine to COVID-19 patients.

”I can say that we have evidence that Prevent Senior removed coronavirus patients from ICUs (Intensive Care Units) to transfer them to hybrid rooms where they were given morphine and other drugs for palliative, not curative, treatment until they died,” said Alencar of the conservative Social Democratic Party (PSD), who is also a member of the Parliamentary Investigations Commission (CPI) on the pandemic.

Alencar, who is also a physician, said he had ”reports from Prevent (Senior) doctors about these transfers to reduce the cost of ICUs, which are truly euthanasias in disguise, they are crimes against life.“



Prevent Senior is reported to have about 500,000 clients, most of them in the state of São Paulo.

Other CPI members, such as Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, believe there are ”clear“ ties between this firm and a ”parallel cabinet“ set up by the federal government together with the Health Ministry to encourage ”early“ care with hydroxychloroquine for those infected with Covid -19.

According to Rodrigues, from the center-leftist Red party, Prevent ”would have altered medical records” to hide the high number of deaths from Covid-19.

On the other hand, the São Paulo Legislature has collected the necessary signatures to create a Parliamentary Investigations Commission of its own to specifically dwell into the Prevent case.

Brazilian analysts also see a connection between the Prevent Senior case and the federal government of President Jair Bolsonaro. For example, Dr. Nise Yamagushi, a regular at Prevent, was a counselor for Bolsonaro.

A GloboNews report has brought to public attention the case of Tadeu Frederico de Andrade, 65, who after a month of hospitalization and intubation, was considered a lost cause, so his family was told only “palliative treatment” would be administered “ so that he could die with dignity”.

His children reacted, hired a doctor from another hospital, and saw their father recover. The case was taken by the patient himself to the CPI of Covid and the Office of the Prosecutor of São Paulo. The case has prompted additional investigations into these allegations, as the federal Health Ministry is suspected of promoting protocols to encourage the use of medicines without scientific evidence.