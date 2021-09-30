Bolsonaro says Brazil is rich and “can look after the needy for a longer period”

The new emergency plan to be introduced would take the 185 Reales on average to 300 Reales a month for each benefitted family

Brazil is a rich country and “can look after the needy for a longer period of time”, president Jair Bolsonaro said during a visit to the northern state of Bahía, a clear indication that the federal government is prepared to extend the emergency help payments which have been ongoing since the start of the pandemic.

In the event celebrating his one thousand days in office, Bolsonaro said that some of those who suffered the economic impact of the pandemic have yet to recover, and the government must stand up for them.

The Bolsonaro administration's objective is to introduce amendments to the income tax bill so to help finance the Bolsa Familia or its new version Help Brasil programs, which would mean an increase from 185 Reales on average to 300 Reales a month for each benefitted family. However, the government is not certain it can have reforms approved on time to guarantee the adjustment of the program.

The current emergency subsidy is 250 Reales per month for each beneficiary of the help program, but some of them and another support program will receive their last check-in in October.

Next year Brazil is holding elections and president Bolsonaro's reelection intent is vanishing as his most certain rival ex-president Lula da Silva, is well ahead in vote intention opinion polls.