Argentina to strike all restrictions on flights as of next month

1st Friday, October 2021 - 19:48 UTC Full article

New achievements in the fight against COVID-19 have allowed Argentina to welcome flights from anywhere at prepandemic scale starting next month.

Argentina's Interior Minister Wado De Pedro, Friday announced that effective November 1 airlines interested in operating in the country will be able to do so with no coronavirus restrictions in place.

On the same day land borders with neighboring countries were being opened and with the cruise season scheduled to commence shortly, the administration of President Alberto Fernández confirmed there would be no restrictions on flights arriving into the country after that same date.

Also presente during the press conference at Casa Rosada where the announcement was made were Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur and Health Minister Carla Vizzotti.

“Tourism was the activity most affected during the pandemic. As of November 1, tourists from all over the world will be able to enter,” said De Pedro.

Meanwhile, Migrations Director Florencia Cargignano ratified a gradual elimination of the quota of travelers allowed into the countnnry before Nov. 1, when the antigen test will no longer be required.

However, De Pedro insisted there was a non-negotiable condition: tourists need ”to have the complete vaccination scheme.“ Airlines will not be allowed to carry unvaccinated passengers into Argentina.

Argentine and foreign residents without a full vaccination scheme from at least 14 days before traveling will be required to observe a mandatory quarantine, in addition to submitting a negative PCR test from 72 hours before departure plus an antigen test on arrival as well as a second PCR test between 5 and 7 days after entering the country, for those who stay that long.

Minors without a complete vaccination scheme, accompanied by adults when entering the country, are to be allowed in but they too will need to quarantine.

Fourteen days after the country reaches 50% of its population with a complete vaccination scheme, vaccinated arriving travelers shall be exempted from the antigen test, it was announced.

Tourists or non-resident foreigners must have insurance with COVID-19 coverage.

Vizzotti stressed that ”we are very close to reaching 50% of the population with a complete scheme,“ and therefore the mandatory use of chinstraps was being lifted, although Buenos Aires City health authorities have replied they did not endorse such a measure and that a face cover was still to be required even in open air spaces.

Vizzotti also explained the vaccination rate of people over 50 years of age reached 85%.

Meanwhile, Manzur announced Argentina had been granted a US $ 500 million loan from the World Bank for the purchase of vaccines. ”It will be used entirely for the purchase of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and ensures the supply of vaccines for the last quarter of the year and for the entire first half of next year,” said Manzur.