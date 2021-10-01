Embarrassing private messages by Brazilian President disclosed

O Globo accessed a new number through which Bolsonaro texted his aides

Brazilian news outlets Thursday revealed embarrassing private Whatsapp messages from President Jair Bolsonaro which included homophobic remarks and words of praise for former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Other texts reportedly mentioned COVID-19 deaths unsubstantiated blamed on Pfizer's vaccine, as well as criticism of former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva.

“Young people dying with Pfizer” was one of the messages that Bolsonaro sent through the texting application. “Risks-it is necessary to investigate! Young people are dying of cardiac arrest,” Bolsonaro reportedly wrote, regarding a Jovem Pan radio report of five cases of adolescents who died recently, two of whom had not been vaccinated.

These messages were sent between Thursday last week and Wednesday through a newly acquired number, according to O Globo. The outlet also claimed that different people in Bolsonaro's circle had received the same content.

Last Thursday, Bolsonaro had released a video praising Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and hinted that if the left returns to power, Brazil would face a “worrying fate.”

“When Chileans see what Communism is, when they understand the tricks, the deception, how they are deceiving, they will realize that this government is right,” says Pinochet in the video which includes images of recent protests in Chile. “This was never a dictatorship, gentlemen. This is a soft dictatorship. But, if necessary, we will have to shake hands, because first, we have to save the country and then we will look back,” Pinochet also says in the footage spread by Bolsonaro with the tag ”Pinochet / Chile / 1982, Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, B ... (?)“.

Messages sent from the same number also include homophobic remarks as he made fun of people apparently protesting for the rights of the LGBT community by burning a Brazilian flag as well as of musician Rogério Skylab, who said he had had homosexual relations without considering himself gay. ”I have already done it three times, but I am heterosexual,“ said the artist and the full president: ”Up to three times you can.“

”Lula has been corrupted to lie to the world that China is an example of development for the world,” was another alleged message from Bolsonaro, coupled with video footage of dogs sold as food, as well as a child beaten by an alleged teacher inside the classroom.