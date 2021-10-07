Falklands ends a great performance, as the Manchester curtain comes down

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace standing next to MLA Bragger and FIGO representative Richard Hyslop, while Rex Rockhopper keeps watch

The curtain came down in Manchester on Wednesday, putting an end to the 2021 main English political parties conferences, with the Falkland Islands delegates and stand performing an excellent campaign, ahead of the Climate Change summit to be held in Glasgow hosted by London, and the coming events of next year when the Falklands will be “Looking Forward at 40”.

As happened with the Labour Conference in Brighton, where shadow ministers, MPs, delegates and Falklands' supporters stepped by to talk about the Islands' environment policy, future and the coming 40th anniversary of the war, in Manchester something similar happened at stand 96.

Several state secretaries, following on the recent cabinet reshuffle visited the Falklands stand to talk with delegates, MLA Stacey Bragger, Falklands' government office in London representative Richard Hyslop and Falklands young ambassadors.

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace highlighted the strategic importance of the Falklands to the UK, and was updated on the Islands' plans for the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Falklands. The economy, climate change, the Falklands environment strategy.

Another outstanding visit was that of Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural affairs, George Eustice MP, who discussed the impact of post-Brexit tariffs on Falklands' fish and meat exports to the European Union, as well as the new environment strategy both in the UK with the upcoming climate change conference, and in the Falklands with the Environment Strategy 2021/2040 geared to a sustainable development for the wellbeing of the population and economy.

The newly appointed Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Secretary Liz Truss also spent time at the Falklands stand as did Wendy Morton, minister for Europe, the Americas and Overseas Territories, well informed on Falklands issues.

Finally all visitors were quite impressed with Tex the Rockhopper, always so willing to be photographed.