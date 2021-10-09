LATAM Group orders brand new aircraft to replace ageing units

9th Saturday, October 2021 - 04:21 UTC Full article

LATAM Airlines foresees profits from 2023 after the COVID-19 crisis

South America's LATAM Airlines Group has placed orders for 70 new short-haul Airbus A 320 aircraft to replace its currently ageing units of the same model, it was announced earlier this week.

The new aicraft are expected to be delievered by the European manufacturer between 2022 and 2027, it was reported.

LATAM Airlines CEO Roberto Alvo also said during an interview that the group's fleet would reach 300 units once the new Airbus A 320s are received.

The acquisition of new airplanes signals the company is going through some signs of recovery following a large-scale setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced it to cut down its workforce from 43,000 to 27,000 staffers.

The Group is particularly focused now on working on the Joint Venture Agreement with Delta Airlines, Alvo explained. At the same time, LATAM Airlines is also working on its financial reorganization plan in the United States and the company foresees it will be fully profitable once again in 2023 after the COVID-19 crisis.

Business plans for the near future are focused on Brazil, Chile and Colombia. In a recent press release, LATAM Airlines has announced the resumption of its nonstop Santiago - Rio de Janeiro / Galeão route with three weekly frequencies, starting Nov. 1 with Airbus A320 aircraft.

The group also projects the Santiago - São Paulo / Guarulhos route will include 18 weekly flights by December this year on the same aircraft type.

In Colombia, Alvo said that the group used to have 22% of the market share before COVID-19 and it has now grown up to 27%, making it the second carrier in the country, behind Avianca's 37% share and ahead of Viva's 21%.