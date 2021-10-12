Cuban authorities say no to “peaceful” demonstrations

Certain freedoms are still far from becoming a reality under Cuba's Castrist regime

Cuban authorities have ruled against the staging of an opposition demonstration which was scheduled for Nov. 15 because it entailed “unconstitutional and destabilizing purposes.”

The Government's response, published in a letter carried by the local media Tuesday, was signed by Havana Mayor Alexis Acosta and addressed to Junior García Aguilera, one of the petitioners, who had foreseen around 5,000 people would take part in the peaceful demonstration.

Acosta said a public protest would be unconstitutional and contrary to Article 56 of the National Constitution which does allow for protesting but demands “respect for public order and compliance with the regulations. established in the law.”

The Mayor thus said the promoters of the event were members of subversive organizations or agencies financed by the United States government. “They have the manifest intention of promoting a change in the political system in Cuba,” he said, based on “the public support of US legislators, political operators and the media that encourage actions against the Cuban people, try to destabilize the country and urge military intervention.”

Acosta also insisted the right of the people's was “only limited by the rights of others“ and the demonstration the promoters had in mind would be counterproductive to ”collective security, general welfare, respect for public order, the constitution and the laws.“

Cuba's Constitution makes the socialist system irrevocable. ”Any action against it is illegal,“ said Mayor Acosta's letter. The march is regarded by local analysts as a continuation of the July 11 nationwide, which was labelled an attempted coup against the Cuban Government.

Government critics gathered under a Facebook group called Archipelago had planned several protests for Nov. 20, but then rescheduled them for five days earlier after authorities declared the 20th as ”National Defense Day.”

Still, Nov. 15 marks the reopening of the borders to tourism in Cuba after two years going through pandemic restrictions. According to the organizers, the protests were aimed at demanding, among other civil liberties, the right to demonstrate peacefully and a pardon for imprisoned political opponents.