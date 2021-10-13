Chilean town battles in court to prevent a salmon's industry effluent plant in the commune

13th Wednesday, October 2021 - 07:45 UTC Full article

Ms Giustinianovich questions serious omissions and legality vices in the Environment Impact Statement which, presented by the Landes Fishing Society

The Punta Arenas Appeals Court accepted a protective order presented by bio-engineer Elisa Giustinianovich Campos requesting measures in support of the residents of the San Gregorio commune, given the possible construction of two plants to process the effluents generated by the salmon industry in the region.

Ms Giustinianovich questions serious omissions and legality vices in the Environment Impact Statement which, presented by the Landes Fishing Society, since July 2020 has been under consideration at the Environmental Evaluation Service. Thus the protective order and accusation against the chief of that service, Jose Riffo Fidell.

In the heart of the presentation, the request asks for an immediate caution in reference to the fundamental rights of San Gregorio residents, and while the issue is under consideration, that the court decrees a non innovation order so that SEA can't reach a decision without an extraordinary period for the participation of the residents.

The non innovation order has the purpose of impeding, as a caution measure, that the grievance which motivates the demand becomes effective with the imminent approval of the project, according to the terms expressed in the demand.

Ms Giustinianovich also argues that the statement is vague in many aspects and is not an instrument that can render greater of lesser certainty of the occurrence or not, of the consequences described in Article 11 of the Environment General Conditions, and specifically demands an environmental evaluation through an environment impact study.

Likewise and following on requests from territorial and staff organizations from the region, besides simple citizens, it was possible to open a citizens participation process in which “I presented my objections to the project plus those from other observers who were not satisfied with the arguments of the head of the project”.

“The Environment Impact Statement declares, but only gives partial evidence, and in very general terms, of those impacts that the project could cause to the environment in its several stages. And in other words we face an activity that uses as input the effluents and residues of the salmon industry, whose impacts and damage to the environment are well known, discussed and documented since several decades”.

Thus the appellant calls on the Environmental Evaluation Commission not to rule regarding the project until there is an order for the residents' participation on the possible effects of the project, giving the San Gregorio Commune the opportunity to express its opinion on such a crucial matter which also generates the fear of being exposed to the consequences here above pointed out.