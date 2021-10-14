Reopening of land-crossings between Argentina and Paraguay nears

Travel to/from Argentina and Paraguay too will be subject to full COVID-19 protocols, like every other international trip after the pandemic broke out.

People on both sides of the Argentina / Paraguay border eagerly await the prompt reopening of land crossings between the two countries.

While people remain in waiting, authorities in Posadas have been spreading instructions on the new requirements to enter the neighbouring nation in a post-pandemic context.

Non-Paraguayan citizens will be required to produce a vaccination certificate attesting to having taken the full two-dose treatment. Those with only one shot will also need to sbmit an antigen test.

Tourists are to generate a QR code from the Paraguayan Health Ministry's website, which will become a circulation and stay permit for as long as the traveler wishes, provided sanitary protocols are complied with, such as wearing a face mask in indoor settings.

All travelers also need to submit a negative test not over 72 hs prior to crossing the border in addition to having completed the vaccination treatment at least 14 days earlier.

People over 12 years of age regardless of their vaccination status must take a new PCR test 5 days after arriving in Paraguay.

Exemptions may apply to nationals from Mercosur or from countries associated with Paraguay, such as Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Guyana and Suriname.

Those who have had COVID-19 and have a certificate or laboratory test to vouch for it shall not be required to undergo PCR testing.

Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo is to meet Thursday with his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero in Buenos Aires to advance towards a date for the reopening of the crossings.

Acevedo also plans to discuss other issues, such as Mercosur, the reduction of the Common External Tariffs (CET) as well as Yacyretá matters.

“But, basically, the conversation will revolve around the reopening of borders; As is known, health policy throughout the world depends on the central government, in this case the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Migration and, obviously, the preparation of the health protocol that guarantees that traffic of people and merchandise does not affect public health,” Acevedo explained before leaving Asunción.

“I will also have to speak with the central government and inform Foreign Minister Cafiero of the need for greater proximity between the border provinces that are related to the Bioceanic Corridor. The Government of Salta is very important to have a connection with our Ministry of Public Works and Communications, in order to prepare all the logistics, because this Bioceanic Corridor is an integrating corridor of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina and Chile,” he added.