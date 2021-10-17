Crypotocurrency in honor of Maradona announced

Maradólar developers say there is no risk involved

Cryptocurrency developers have announced Friday the “Maradólar” is to be launched Oct. 30, when the late footballer Diego Armando Maradona was to have turned 61.

Promoters of the virtual currency said 10,000 “Maradólares” (MD $?) will be distributed randomly to 10,000 people who have registered on the maradolar.com website at the time of the presentation. In order to register, users need an email address, a WhatsApp number, date of birth and a cryptocurrency wallet address.

The developers claim they sought “to build an independent currency for a specific sector of the economy. To bring the informal economy closer to the crypto world and obtain an independent currency in a country with high inflation, at times in restricted default and with high emission.”

The website reported that the cryptocurrencies will be distributed through the “airdrop” processing and once the 100,000 active users have been reached, “liquidity will be injected into the currency in a resulting US $ / MD $ pair.”

The new currency will not be listed on virtual exchange parlors, so it will have no value, while its price will be assigned by the market, based on supply and demand, it was explained. And there will be “no risk of money losses,” since up to 100,000 active users will be accepted and, therefore, it is not necessary to invest capital to acquire “Maradólares”.

The “maradollar” by technological definition is a token or a digital asset based on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) network and is used for the sale of goods and services, donations or rewards for contributions to the community and for the development of infrastructure. According to the site, it is “a currency made to measure so that you can enter the world of cryptocurrencies in a simple and risk-free way.”

Cryptocurrencies are a digital medium of exchange which fulfills the function of a currency, but from a digital standpoint. Cryptographic methods are used to secure financial transactions, control the creation of new units, and verify the transfer of assets.

The world of soccer already had its news recently regarding digital assets, such as the case of the NFTs of the collectible figures of Lionel Messi or the Argentine national team that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) launched this year. Non-fungible tokens - NFT, for its acronym in English - are digital objects that represent real objects. They are unique, rare and unrepeatable goods. They can be moments captured in video or image format, video game elements, artistic pieces, music and all kinds of unique digital assets that can be encoded through the blockchain language, the same code cryptocurrencies use.

Maradona died Nov. 25, 2020.