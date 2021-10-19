Bolivia: Medical reports say Áñez would be better if hospitalized

19th Tuesday, October 2021 - 09:22 UTC Full article

Áñez only eats at the request of her nearest and dearest

Former Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Áñez, under preventive arrest for her alleged involvement in the repressions during the 2019 revolt that led to Evo Morales' resignation and her subsequent accession to power, has been subject to a psychiatric evaluation which recommended she be hospitalized.

The physicians who examined her at the Miraflores Women's prison where she has been for more than six months, have also warned her mental and physical health was at risk in the current incarceration context.

“Although the severity of the depression has decreased, the disorder persists with especially somatic symptoms, where the most worrying thing is low body weight and physical weakness,” says the report by psychiatrist Fernando Garitano Zavala.

The doctor also pointed out that the symptoms of anxiety and depression are mainly consistent with her situation of being deprived of her freedom as well as aspects of prison life.

“In these circumstances, her situation continues to pose a risk to her mental and physical health, she requires treatment and care that will have better results in hospitalization,” the report noted.

Áñez has a clinical diagnosis of severe major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, systemic arterial hypertension, chronic gastritis and probable peripheral polyneuropathy.

The report also pointed out that the patient had begun her psychopharmacological treatment with Mirtazapine of 15 milligrams at night, Risperidone of 0.5 mg and alprazolam of 0.5 milligrams.

Regarding the reports of complementary examinations referring to the skull, a benign subarachnoid cyst was identified in the posterior fossa. No vascular alterations are found.

On September 7, the Medical Board convened by the National Penitentiary Health Directorate had found the patient slept a little better, but she was still physically weak and felt harassed under incarceration. At that point, 25mg of Sertraliba were added as an antidepressant in addition to Alprazolam upon request in case of anxiety.

The report also points out that as of October 5, the patient's appetite was not improving and that she ate only out of obligation imposed by her family members.

The medical document also described that on October 1 she suffered another episode of tension headache with crying at what she considers to be unfair measures against her. She felt anger, impotence, muscular hypertonia of the upper limbs and loss of stability. She feels anxious in anticipation of court hearings, the medical examiner also determined.