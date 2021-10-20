Aerolíneas Argentinas gradually resumes flights to/from Córdoba

Córdoba is gradually regaining its status as a hub for the carrier

Argentina's flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas has announced the return of international flights to Córdoba's airport, in addition to new frequencies.

During a hasty recovery of tourism and air travel industry following the reopening of the borders, Aerolíneas Argentinas will resume services from Córdoba to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, as well as to El Calafate, Ushuaia, Trelew and Resistencia, thus increasing to 14 the number of destinations served from the “Ingeniero Taravella” airport.

Full resumption of these routes is expected to be achieved by January, Aerolíneas Argentinas CEO Pablo Ceriani said Tuesday during the announcement.

Starting Jan. 2, the flight between Córdoba and Rio de Janeiro will begin operating with three weekly frequencies on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Some domestic routes will not have to wait that long. Two weekly frequencies will begin to operate to El Calafate as of Oct. 25 and the route between Córdoba and Ushuaia will be reopened Nov. 2, also with two weekly flights.

Also in January, Aerolíneas Argentinas will start serving Resistencia and Trelew twice a week from Córdoba, in addition to four weekly seasonal services to Mar del Plata.

Ceriani insisted “the province has a very important strategic relevance because its geographical location allows us to deploy a truly federal flight operation that serves to connect the people of Cordoba with a good part of the country without going through Buenos Aires.”

Aerolineas Argentinas already flies from Córdoba to Mendoza, Salta, Bariloche, Neuquén, Jujuy, Tucumán, Iguazú and Buenos Aires.

With the new schedule, three aircraft from Aerolíneas Argentinas' fleet will be permanently based at Córdoba to allow for a more efficient hub operation, it was explained.

Facing the summer season, Aerolineas announced important increases in the frequencies of its 37 destinations within Argentina and a new map of 31 federal routes without going through Buenos Aires.

The company also said it expected to operate at 80% of the pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year and recover 100% of the domestic market in the first part of 2022.