Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctors' advise

20th Wednesday, October 2021 - 22:36 UTC Full article

The Queen “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” Buckingham Palace has announced.

British Queen Elizabeth II has called off a two-day Northern Ireland tour after being advised by her doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

Official sources also denied rumors that the 94-year-old monarch had contracted COVID-19 and also confirmed the Queen is fully vaccinated.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,” a statement read.

Queen Elizabeth was due to attend a church service marking the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland, but in the end she agreed to follow her physicians' advise “to rest for the next few days.”

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle and is “in good spirits” despite her diappointment for not being able to visit Northern Ireland, where she was “due to undertake a series of engagements” Thursday and Friday.

The new event involving the monarch's health came just a few days after she was advised against her daily glass of martini and to cut back on her alcohol intake. “Doctors have advised the Queen to forgo alcohol except for special occasions to ensure she is as healthy as possible for her busy autumn schedule and ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June,” according to Vanity Fair.

The Queen has also been portrayed recently using a walking stick “for comfort” for some time now after taking part in over a dozen engagements nationwide in the past few days.

On Oct. 18, the Queen held a virtual audience with the new governor-general of New Zealand and on Oct. 19 she granted virtual audiences to European Union Ambassador Joao de Almeida and Japanese ambassador Hajime Hayashi before attending a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson and entrepreneur Bill Gates among other world leaders and celebrities suchy as US climate envoy John Kerry to mark the Global Investment Summit.