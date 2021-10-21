World Travel Awards for Argentina, Chile and Montevideo; Latam was named leading South America airline

Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo was recognized with victory as ‘South America’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’.

Chile, Argentina and the City of Montevideo have been distinguished in the 2021 annual World Travel Awards of Latin America. Argentina claimed ‘South America’s Leading Destination’. Chile, with its dazzling array of natural wonders, was again voted ‘South America’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’.

When it came to cities, the of Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo was recognized with victory as ‘South America’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination’. Guayaquil, Ecuador won ‘South America’s Leading City Break Destination’ and Santiago de Cali, Colombia was named ‘South America’s Leading Cultural City Destination’.

Other country showings include Peru which enjoyed a strong distinction as ‘South America’s Leading Culinary Destination’, ‘South America’s Leading Cultural Destination’ and ‘South America’s Leading Tourist Board’ (PromPeru), whilst the ancient citadel of Machu Picchu was crowned ‘South America’s Leading Tourist Attraction’.

The incredible biodiversity of Costa Rica was acknowledged with the title for ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Destination’. Mexico also celebrated with a raft of destination awards including Cancún (‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Beach Destination’); Cozumel (‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Island Destination’); and Mazatlán (‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading City Destination’), with its tropical neoclassical architecture and paradise beach.

In the hospitality sector, Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena won ‘South America’s Leading Hotel’. Wyndham Guayaquil emerged as ‘South America’s Leading City Hotel’ and Wyndham Quito Airport as ‘South America’s Leading Airport Hotel. Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun picked up ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Hotel’ and Gaia Hotel & Reserve, Costa Rica was voted ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Green Hotel’. ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ went to Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort, Spa & Nature Park.

In the aviation sector, LATAM was named ‘South America’s Leading Airline’, whilst Aeromexico scooped ‘Mexico & Central America’s Leading Airline’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Our winners represent the very best of Latin America’s travel and hospitality sectors and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery.”