World Travel Awards highlight Bariloche and Cancún

23rd Saturday, October 2021 - 08:21 UTC Full article

Tourism is recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic

The Argentine city of Bariloche has received a special mention at the World Travel Awards (WTA) while the entire country was chosen as a “South America's leading destination,” it was announced during a ceremony in Dubai.

“Our winners represent the best of the Latin American travel and hospitality sectors and my congratulations to each of them. Everyone is playing a leading role in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery,“ celebrated World Travel Awards founder Graham Cooke.

The awards, also dubbed ”the Oscars of tourism” also recognized San Carlos de Bariloche as a leading destination together with several local operators. During 2019, the year prior to the pandemic, Argentina received more than seven million tourists, which generated revenues worth US $ 5.5 billion, the fourth item for the country in terms of hard currency incomes.

World Travel Awards celebrates excellence in tourism for destinations and companies that provide services worldwide since 1993. Every year it holds regional galas in which members of the public and private sectors of world tourism get together.

Meanwhile, Cancún was named the best beach destination of 2021, above Ambergris Caye, Belize, Isla Bastimentos National Marine Park, Panama and Jacó, Costa Rica.

Cancun is recognized worldwide for its spectacular white sand beaches, as well as its fascinating sea in shades of turquoise blue. With unique natural places, Mayan culture, water and adventure activities.

Mexico's Riviera Maya held on to its title, which went to Tulum in 2019. Both destinations are located in the state of Quintana Roo.

The winners of the global edition will be announced at the World Travel Awards Final 2021 Grand Gala Ceremony, to be held in Moscow, Russia, on November 26, 2021.