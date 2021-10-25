Football legend Pelé posts video marking his 81st birthday

“I made this video to thank everyone for the gift of receiving so much love,” Pele told his fans.

Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Pelé, turned 81 Saturday and posted messages on social media thanking fans for their support after being discharged from the hospital recently.

“Every time I get younger than older,” said the three-time world champion (1958-1962-1970).

“I take this opportunity to thank all my Brazilian and world friends who wished me health and happiness on this day of my birthday, as I am getting younger than older,” said Pelé through a video on Instagram.

He is currently undergoing chemotherapy following the removal of a colon tumour. After the surgery, he was released from the Albert Einstein Clinic in Sao Paulo on Sept. 30.

“I made this video to thank everyone for the gift of receiving so much love. Thank you very much for everything!” a visibly moved Pelé said.

Pelé had been admitted at the clinic on Aug. 31 for some routine checkups he had been postponing due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those studies showed he had a colon tumour which led to surgery performed on Sept. 4. He was released from the hospital on Sept. 14 was re-admitted three days later due to “acid reflux.” He was finally discharged on Sept. 30.

No update on his health has been disclosed since then, which is why his social media message was regarded as some sort of relief by Pele's fans worldwide.